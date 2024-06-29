Around 100° this weekend, much hotter next week

We've got some serious heat heading our way here in Kern County.

Fortunately, that won't start up this weekend.

It'll still be hot, around 100° both days in Bakersfield, but that's typical summer heat.

Temperatures will be much hotter next week.

A very strong area of high pressure will begin to affect our weather by the middle of next week, with temperatures peaking late next week into next weekend.

That means you can count on a very hot 4th of July.

Since the peak of the heat is still about a week away, it's a bit too early to pinpoint which day will be the hottest, and exactly how hot it will be.

However, we've got a pretty good idea of the range of temperatures to expect when the heat peaks.

Here in Bakersfield I think temperatures will hit AT LEAST 107° late next week, but highs around or even over 110° are definitely possible.

So far our hottest day this year is 108°, so we could very well tie or beat that number.

Triple digits are expected in the Kern River Valley next week, with even places like Tehachapi hitting the low to mid 90s.

The hottest parts of the desert could hit or even break 115°.

Be prepared for a long stretch of intense heat!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

