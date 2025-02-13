Atmospheric river brings widespread rain to Kern County Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're tracking what is likely to be the strongest storm in our region so far this year.

Overnight into early Thursday morning, rain from an atmospheric river began falling across most of the golden state. Scattered showers are likely to continue through the morning, but most of the morning rain activity will be centered in our mountain and desert communities as a weak rain shadow develops over the valley.

By early afternoon, widespread heavier rain will come into play. A strong band of rain is set to pass through Kern County, starting in the northwest corner, and then traveling southeast over a few hours. The valley will get the first round of heavier rain around 1-2 p.m., and bouts of heavy rain are expected across a majority of Kern through around 6 to 7 p.m.

As the strong rain passes through, we're likely to see winds increase, and there's a slight chance for thunder in the valley. There is a wind advisory in effect for the west side valley communities, including Taft and Shafter, and along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

The other active weather alert is the flood watch in the Kern River Valley. The KRV could receive up to 3 inches of rain by Friday. Flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and we're watching for potential rockslides along the 178. Burn scar areas are also at risk for flooding over the next 48 hours.

Rain totals for the rest of Kern County are also significant. The valley and desert could receive 0.5"-1" of rain, and the mountains could get 1-2 inches of rain. Snow levels are mainly above 5,500', so snow is not a concern along the passes.

