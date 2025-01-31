Atmospheric river on the way for California

Rain is heading into California, and eventually into Kern County.

Thursday has been a dry day for the entire state, but that will change Friday as rain starts up in Northern California.

This will be the first round of rain from an atmospheric river, which will keep off and on rain in northern California through Monday.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills.

Areas from approximately Modesto northward will see rain totals of an inch or more, and the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada could pick up as much as 5 inches of rain!

The high Sierra will see several feet of snow as well.

Here in Kern, our rain chances will pick up Tuesday into Wednesday as the atmospheric river moves south.

It's too far out to give accurate rain totals here in Kern, but latest data suggests this will be a good, soaking rain for most of the county.

However, totals are not likely to be as high as they are in northern California.

Initial data suggests snow levels will be above pass level, but we're far enough out that that could definitely change.

We'll keep tracking rain and snow totals and keep you updated!

