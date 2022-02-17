Back to beautiful weather

Things are looking up weather wise here in Kern County.

Temperatures have begun to climb on Wednesday under nice, sunny skies.

Most places have seen their temperatures rise around 10 degrees from Tuesday afternoon.

That warming trend will continue, too!

High pressure off the coast is slowing building in, which means plenty of sunshine through the weekend, along with highs within a few degrees of 70.

Another taste of winter looks to be on the way, though.

Our weather pattern shifts again early next week, with another upper level low heading our way!

This means cooler temperatures, a chance for rain, and even some more mountain snow.

We'll track the storm through the weekend and keep you up to date!