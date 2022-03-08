Back to bright, sunny skies

After a stormy end to last week, we're back on track with some nice, calm weather.

Skies will be sunny for most of the week, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the Valley.

This comes as high pressure continues to build in off the coast, a classic set up for a beautiful week!

We are tracking one, possible blemish though.

That comes on Thursday, as a weak system swings into Kern County.

It won't bring us anything too bad, though.

As of now it looks to drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees, and bring us maybe a sprinkle or two.

Winds will also pick up, especially in the mountains.

Besides that, things are looking great!