Back to heat and haze

Clouds have rolled in, but won't last
23ABC Weather
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 17:52:19-04

A look outside on Wednesday shows some pretty obvious changes in our weather.

Clouds have rolled in across Kern County as a push of monsoon moisture has arrived.

Beside the obvious increase in cloud cover, this moisture has done very little.

Several areas of virga showers, or showers that aren't hitting the ground, have developed, but there is little to no actual rain falling.

Clouds stay with us through the night tonight, before clearing on Thursday.

With the extra sunshine, temperatures will once again climb well above 100 degrees.

There is a glimmer of hope for cooler weather by the middle of next week, though.

