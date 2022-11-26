Watch Now
Back to normal fall weather this weekend

Temperatures fall back to near normal after a big warm up
23ABC Weather
Posted at 9:46 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 00:46:56-05

Thanskgiving brought in some very warm weather to Bakersfield, with the high soaring to 79°.

If that had happened Friday, it would have tied a record!

We were nowhere near a record Friday though, as our high stayed at 70°.

Still, that's quite a bit warmer than our average high of 63°.

Looking into the weekend, we'll be a little closer to normal, with a high of 67° on Saturday and 65° on Sunday.

So we're still in for a nice weekend, even though we're cooling down, especially since we're expected plenty of sunshine and calm conditions.

