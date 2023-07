Our forecast, for once, contains relatively good news.

After a few bouts of extreme heat, things are simmering down a bit.

Bakersfield already saw a big drop in temperatures Monday, with a high of 102°, down from 108° Sunday.

The shift ahead isn't as dramatic, but it's definitely welcome.

Highs will remain right around the century mark in Bakersfield for the work week, and signs point to double digits by the weekend!

That means Heatwave #2, which is now 10 days long, is likely to end soon!