Back to the grind we go with have a beautiful week ahead as a cooling trend begins tomorrow.

Back to the grind we go with a perfect week ahead.

Today will be the hottest day of the warming trend, with high temperatures three to four degrees above normal.

A cooling trend will begin tomorrow, causing temperatures to drop to a few degrees below normal by Wednesday and continue through Friday before warming back up over next weekend.

There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday in the Sierra and Kern County mountains.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 102 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

Stay safe and have a great day.