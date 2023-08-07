Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Back to the grind we go with have a beautiful week ahead as a cooling trend begins tomorrow.

Temperatures taking a dive tomorrow bringing temps well below average for most of the week.
bg 8-07-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 8-07-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 8-7-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:24 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 09:24:10-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a perfect week ahead.

Today will be the hottest day of the warming trend, with high temperatures three to four degrees above normal.

A cooling trend will begin tomorrow, causing temperatures to drop to a few degrees below normal by Wednesday and continue through Friday before warming back up over next weekend.

There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday in the Sierra and Kern County mountains.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 102 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018