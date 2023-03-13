Back to the grind we go with sensational conditions today and rain returning tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone, a brief break in widespread precipitation will end today.

With another atmospheric river moving into the area today through Wednesday, with the bulk of rain and high elevation snow falling Tuesday through Tuesday night.

Rain totals will be moderate to high throughout most of our county warning area.

This continued precipitation will exacerbate high flows that rivers and streams are already experiencing, and will create additional flooding concerns for areas along these rivers and streams and in low lying areas.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 70 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and prep for more wet weather.