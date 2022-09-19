Watch Now
Back to the grind we go with temperatures well below average bringing cooler temps to all of California

A cooling trend is present keeping our numbers on the low side, forecast high today 83 degrees.
23ABC
Posted at 4:44 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 07:44:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County

The start of the work week is looking lovely.

A cooling trend continues as we see our daily high temperatures continue to fall.

Forecast high today for Bakersfield is 83 degrees.

Almost ten degrees below our seasonal average.

We are still holding onto a small chance of rain this afternoon.

Light showers moving through producing trace amounts of rain.

Thats on the good side of forecast projections with our rain chance between 10%-20%

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and Air Quality in the Moderate Range.

Stay safe and stay hydrated Everyone.

