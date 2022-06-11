Bakersfield breaks 100 again

It's feeling like summer again.

For the third time this year, Bakersfield hit triple digits on Friday, with a high of 100 degrees.

Delano hit 99 and even Tehachapi hit 88.

The hottest temperatures were in the desert though, with China Lake soaring to 109!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys on Saturday, and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect in the Desert.

Try to stay cool this weekend!

Fortunately, temperatures will drop quite a bit soon.

Highs in the Valley will still be in the upper 90s Sunday, but will fall all the way into the 80s by Monday!

Winds will pick up in eastern Kern as the cooler weather approaches, too.