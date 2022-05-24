Bakersfield's first triple digits on the way

Summer weather is here!

On average Bakersfield sees it's first 100 degree day on May 31st.

This year it looks like it's going to be very close to that on May 25th.

A strong ridge of high pressure building in will send highs in the Valley into the triple digits Wednesday.

It was a good run below 100 degrees though, with Bakersfield last breaking 100 on September 21st.

Bakersfield's forecast high of 103 is close to the record high of 106 (set in 1982), too.

Highs will be close to 100 in the Kern River Valley, over 100 for much of the desert, and close to 90 for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Ahead of the warmup the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys on Wednesday.

Triple digits aren't uncommon for us, but since this is our first real heat of the year it's important to keep heat safety in mind.

Try to avoid strenuous outdoor activity on Wednesday, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and drink lots of water!

Check on heat sensitive people, and NEVER leave pets or children in hot cars.

Warm weather lingers into Thursday, with Valley highs still near 100 degrees.

From there we're tracking a big cooldown though!

Highs will be falling into the 80s, possibly even upper 70s, by Memorial Day weekend!