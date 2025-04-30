Beautiful final day of April, unsettled weather to start May

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. I feel like I've said this a lot this season, but our roller coaster ride called Kern County spring weather continues this week. Right now, we're on the upswing as temperatures remain warm for Wednesday.

High temperatures Wednesday range from the high 60s in the mountain towns to 80s in the valley. Up north, we see the first signs of change.

Parts of the Sierra Nevada have a change for passing showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Then, by Thursday, an upper level disturbance arrives (think cool air trying to push its way into warm). This disturbance brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances down to southern California, including Kern County.

By Thursday afternoon and evening, there's a decent chance for rain or thunderstorm activity across most of our neighborhoods. It's not totally widespread, but we're keeping a close eye on it.

Into the weekend, a strong area of low pressure drops down from the Pacific Northwest. This system brings more rain chances for Saturday and Sunday, plus a decent cooldown.

