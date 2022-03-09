Watch
Weather

Actions

Beautiful in the Valley, winds pick up elsewhere

Strong winds return to the mountains and desert
7 day.PNG
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 20:55:30-05

Another beautiful day in the books!

If you live in the Valley, that'll be the case for Wednesday, too.

Temperatures will be around 70 into the afternoon with sunny skies, good air quality, and a light breeze.

If you live the in the mountains and desert, the day looks fine, but you'll have to contend with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour at times.

Those winds will get even stronger in the desert Thursday, where a wind advisory will be in effect.

Gusts could top 50 miles per hour!

We're also tracking a few showers possible on Thursday, but they look spotty and light, with little impact.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018