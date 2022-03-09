Beautiful in the Valley, winds pick up elsewhere

Another beautiful day in the books!

If you live in the Valley, that'll be the case for Wednesday, too.

Temperatures will be around 70 into the afternoon with sunny skies, good air quality, and a light breeze.

If you live the in the mountains and desert, the day looks fine, but you'll have to contend with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour at times.

Those winds will get even stronger in the desert Thursday, where a wind advisory will be in effect.

Gusts could top 50 miles per hour!

We're also tracking a few showers possible on Thursday, but they look spotty and light, with little impact.