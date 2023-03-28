Beautiful weather before another storm

At this point it should not be a surprise that we have yet another storm heading our way!

The good news is, it doesn't look as strong as our past few, and we'll still get a nice day Tuesday before it hits!

Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to right around 70° in the Valley.

Skies will start off sunny, with clouds filling in as we get into the afternoon.

Rain showers will start to pop up in the early evening, with a better chance for steady rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

We could also quick a bit of snow over the passes Wednesday morning.

It's not a lot of snow, but it could be enough to slow down traffic.

Lingering scattered showers and even some thunder will continue Wednesday, with a stray shower Thursday possible too.

Rain totals don't look very heavy with this storm, with around 0.10" expected in the west side of the Valley, and up to 0.50" in the east.

The highest totals will likely be around an inch of rain, likely in the foothills on the east side of the Valley.