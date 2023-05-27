Watch Now
Beautiful weather through Memorial Day

Highs stay under 90° in Bakersfield
Posted at 6:11 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 21:11:25-04

We're in for a very nice Memorial Day weekend!

Here in Bakersfield Saturday and Sunday will both be around 87°, with lots of sun Saturday and more clouds Sunday.

The south mountains will be in lower 70s, and the Kern River Valley will be in the lower 80s!

Temperatures across the county will fall a bit on Memorial Day.

Bakersfield will be back down to about 82°, the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 70s, and upper 60s are expected for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Monday also brings enough moisture that a stray storm could form in the Southern Sierra here in Kern, but most of the storms will be north of us.

If our weather is still a little to warm for you, you can always head to the coast, where highs will be in the 60s with plenty of clouds through the long weekend.

Looking ahead, we don't have significant warmup on the way, and Bakersfield looks to stay under 90° for the next 7 days!

