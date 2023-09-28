Below normal now, even cooler temps on the way

Happy Thursday everyone!

We are still feeling below average for this time of year- and we are getting even cooler!

But we still have a few more days of similar temperatures before that cooldown hits.

Bakersfield will be in the low 80s today along with the rest of the valley.

Heading to the Kern River Valley, they are also in the low 80s.

Our Grapevine communities will be right at 70° today.

Our deserts will be in the low 90s and upper 80s.

As we head towards this weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler as well as have very slight rain chances.

This is thanks to an upper level trough bringing cooler air into California.

Get ready to decorate for Fall this weekend because it sure is feeling more like it!

