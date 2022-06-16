Big cooldown starts Friday

Our work week got off to a nice cool start, but temperatures have climbed since then.

on Thursday Bakersfield climbed to , and the warmest spots in the desert hit !

Temperatures are going to be falling soon though, and temperatures on Friday look to be even cooler than they were on Monday!

In fact, most places will drop between 10 and 20 degrees between Thursday and Friday.

Valley highs will fall to the upper 70s to around 80, with mountain towns mainly 70s.

The desert will still be a little warm, with 90s possible in the Indian Wells Valley.

Friday will also bring partly cloudy skies to Kern, and a chance for a little rain in Northern California.

Winds will pick up a bit through the mountains and desert, too, but won't be strong enough to cause any issues.

This cooler weather isn't going to be just for Friday either!

Temperatures will stay well below average all through the weekend!