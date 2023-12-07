Big cooldown: temperatures drop 20° after record highs Wednesday

Wednesday was an usually warm day in Kern County.

Bakersfield climbed all the way up to 80° in the afternoon, breaking the daily record high of 77° set all the way back in 1907.

Even our mountain areas climbed into the 70s on Wednesday!

The warmth won't last, though.

A cold front passing through will drop mountain areas back into the 40s by Thursday, and Bakersfield will drop around 20°, with Thursday's high expected to be right around 60°.

The cold front will drive some other changes, too.

The most notable change will be to our winds.

Wind, as usual, won't be much of an issue in the the Valley, but mountain areas will see gusts over 30 miles per hour Wednesday night into Thursday.

The strongest gusts will be in the desert, just east of the mountains, where winds could exceed 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for that area through 7 AM Friday.

We expect a little bit of moisture to arrive overnight and into Thursday, but not enough for significant, widespread rain.

A few sprinkles will be possible, especially in the foothills leading up to the Grapevine.

Most of us will just see clouds though, and skies will clear out by Thursday afternoon.

