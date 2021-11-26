Broken record November continues

Stop me if you've heard this before.

A big ridge of high pressure is building in over Kern County, resulting in stable, uneventful weather.

That's been the case for almost all of November so far, and it will be the case through the next 7 days at least.

We're looking at a calm, comfortable, but hazy weekend as another high builds in.

Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday in the Valley and climb to near 70 by Sunday.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer in eastern Kern.

The only thing we'll watch out for is a chance for fog Sunday into Monday, but even that doesn't look promising.

It's not just us stuck in the quiet pattern either.

Most of the country will be calm through the weekend, which is good news for holiday travelers at least!