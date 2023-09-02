California cooling down for Labor Day Weekend

Well we made it to the weekend and we hope it is a wonderful Labor Day weekend for you!

We are tracking a great cooldown this weekend.

Bakersfield will be seeing upper 80s coming down to the mid to low 80s as we head throughout the three day weekend.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the nice low 70s, while the KRV will be in the mid 80s.

But of course we are cooling down as we head toward Sunday.

Those mountains will move from the 80s and 70s- to the 70s and 60s!

As for our deserts, they will be hanging out in the mid 80s this weekend.

Our air quality has moved to the moderate range for Saturday and our temps are cooler so its going to be the perfect weekend to celebrate.

We do have slight chances of rain in our mountains, but slight in this case only means 10%.

If you’re heading out of town, Norcal will be in the 70s, Coast in the 60s and 70s, and Socal (not including Palm Springs, they are staying in the 90s) in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great weekend and say safe!

