Calm, beautiful weather Thursday

While we enjoyed another beautiful Fall day in the Valley, Thursday wasn't quiet as nice in other parts of Kern.

Mountain and desert areas had to contend with gusty winds as a weak weather system swung to our east.

Gusts exceeded 40 miles per hour in the Kern Desert, and 30 miles per hour in the mountains.

That made for a bit of a chilly day for our higher elevation towns, when coupled with temperatures that barely broke out of the 50s.

Calmer weather is on the way, though.

Winds will be dying down late Wednesday night, and won't be much of an issue on Thursday.

Temperatures will warm a bit too, into the mid 70s in the Valley, and back into the 60s for the mountains.

Our weather will stay fairly uneventful through early next week.

By the middle of next week, we could see some changes, though.

We're seeing signs that our first Pacific storm of the season on the way, which could mean rain in Kern County by next week!