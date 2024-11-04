Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Calm conditions in Kern for the first full week of November

Posted

Happy Monday, Kern County. As we start November, our weather is consistent and calm. Fall feels dominate the forecast this week with chilly overnights and comfortable afternoons.

This is the time of year that we watch out for fog and haze in the morning. For your Monday commute, it looks like we're in the clear and do not expect any fog.

Here are the forecasted high temperatures for Monday, Nov. 4. Have a great day.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 68 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 68

Arvin: 69

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 68 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 66

Wofford Heights: 67

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 65 by the afternoon.

California City: 67

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 58 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 59

Pine Mountain Club: 57

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk