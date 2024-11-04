Calm conditions in Kern for the first full week of November

Happy Monday, Kern County. As we start November, our weather is consistent and calm. Fall feels dominate the forecast this week with chilly overnights and comfortable afternoons.

This is the time of year that we watch out for fog and haze in the morning. For your Monday commute, it looks like we're in the clear and do not expect any fog.

Here are the forecasted high temperatures for Monday, Nov. 4. Have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 68 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 68

Arvin: 69

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 68 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 66

Wofford Heights: 67

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 65 by the afternoon.

California City: 67

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 58 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 59

Pine Mountain Club: 57

