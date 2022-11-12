Calm, cool weather continues

After a rainy start to our week, things have calmed down across Kern.

However, in the wake of the storm our temperatures have been a little on the cool side.

Our average high this time of year is still near 70 in Bakersfield, but we've had a mix of 50s and lower 60s this week.

That's not going to change this weekend, either.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s on Saturday, and in the upper 50s Sunday.

One thing we will see this weekend is gusty winds in Eastern Kern on Saturday, with peak winds up to 50 miles per hour.

Those winds come as a weak storm swings to our east.

This storm doesn't look to be on the right track to give us rain, but a little drizzle early Sunday can't be ruled out.