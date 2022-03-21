Calm here in Kern, active weather elsewhere

After a busier than normal weather weekend, we're in for a much calmer week.

High pressure is building in off of the coast, which will ensure a sunny, dry, and warm week.

Temperatures have been beautiful on Monday, and will take a big jump up Tuesday!

Highs near 80 are expected in the Valley and Desert.

We'll be even warmer Wednesday and Thursday, with mid to upper 80s in the forecast for Bakersfield, near record highs for this time of year!

Away from Kern County, the storm system that brought us a bit of rain over the weekend is still having a big impact on US weather.

The storm has strengthened as it made its way over the Rockies, and is now bringing everything from heavy snow in Colorado to tornadoes in Texas, with another day of severe weather expected along the Gulf Coast tomorrow.

We may be getting back into that stormy weather soon, too.

Models are showing a storm system heading our way late this weekend into early next week.

Details are still very limited at this point, but it's a system that has the potential to be a good soaker, so it will have our attention through the week.