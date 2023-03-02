Calming down after a big storm

We're wrapping up another storm that brought big impacts to Kern County.

Heavy rain through the Kern Canyon led to a large rockslide that closed Highway 178 Tuesday night.

Snow and ice led to closures on both Highway 58 through Tehachapi and I-5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning.

As of 6 PM Tuesday both 58 and 178 are closed, but I-5 has reopened with CHP escorting traffic.

Conditions will continue to improve overnight as winds die down, and skies clear.

In Bakersfield no significant storm impacts were reported.

We did get decent rain though, with a storm total of 0.32".

That brings our water year total to 6.91" already above the yearly average of 6.36", with more rain likely before the dry season begins.

We aren't expected much in the way of rain soon, though.

The bigger concern in the short term will be cold temperatures, as most of Kern, especially areas outside of Bakersfield, will fall to or below freezing overnight.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Valley Wednesday night.

After a cold start, Thursday is looking like a better day.

Skies will be clear, winds will be calm, and temperatures will climb a bit, with a return to the 50s expected in Bakersfield.

In general our weather will be fair for the next seven days, with only a small chance of light rain and mountain snow on Sunday