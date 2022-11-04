Clear, calm, and cold

The past 48 hours were pretty active here in Kern.

Bakersfield picked up 0.27" of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, enough to take us up to near average for the water year, which at this point in the season is 0.32"

We're still in Exceptional Drought though, and are still 2.66" below average for the calendar year.

It wasn't just rain, either.

We picked up some light snow in the Kern Mountains, and even though it wasn't much, it was enough to cancel school in Tehachapi.

After all the activity, skies are clearing out Thursday night.

That clearing will set us up for a chilly night, in fact, it will be the coldest of the season so far for most of Kern.

Lows will be in the 20s in our mountain communities, and in the mid 30s to lower 40s in the Valley.

Even our desert communities will be cold overnight, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for southeast Kern, as temperatures fall below freezing in that area for the first time this season.

Be sure to bring any surviving plants in tonight if you're in an area forecast to fall below freezing.

Temperatures will rebound nicely on Friday, with highs in the 50s and 60s across Kern under sunny skies.

The sunshine will last into the weekend, before another system drops in.

Models are showing a strong chance of rain and mountain snow for early next week, so we'll be diving into the details of that storm in the coming days.