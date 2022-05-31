Clear skies could lead to a great show

Memorial Day was beautiful for most of Kern County!

The only issue was strong winds in Eastern Kern.

Other than that we've had really comfortable temperatures and nice clear skies.

The clear skies will be with us through the evening, which is good news for anyone hoping to catch the potential meteor shower tonight.

I want to put extra emphasis on hoping and potential for this one, because it's not a sure thing.

In fact, this event is looking to be either boom or bust.

Per NASA, the earth will be passing through the debris cloud of a comet that broke up in 1995.

If that debris is moving fast enough, and that's a big if, it would result in a brilliant meteor shower, potentially one of the best in recent years.

If the debris isn't moving fast enough, the meteors may be too faint to be seen outside of very dark areas, or there may not even be meteors at all!

The event is expected to peak around 10PM Monday night on the west coast, and since our skies will be clear and temperatures will be comfortable it may be worth a look, especially if you live away from city lights.

Back to the forecast, we're tracking warmer weather coming back soon.

Tuesday won't be bad, with high temperatures in the mid 80s in the Valley, but temperatures will be back into the mid 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

