Clear skies, warming temps for Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Showers and storms passed through southern California Tuesday, but Wednesday is a tad calmer.

Widespread storms and showers are not likely in Kern, but minor chances hang on in northeast Kern, near Ridgecrest, and in the Kern River Valley into Wednesday afternoon.

Skies are set to be clear through the day, so Wednesday's afternoon high temps are warming back up. Bakersfield is on track for mid-90s by the afternoon.

There's a bit of wind in Wednesday's forecast, but no active wind alerts. Breezy conditions are likely into the afternoon, with the desert getting the strongest wind.

Into the weekend, the big weather story is warm, summer-like heat. We're getting closer to the official start of summer, and temperatures near 100 degrees are likely in Bakersfield by the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

