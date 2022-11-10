Clearing skies expected

The rain is finally done falling in Kern, and we're shifting to drier, calmer weather.

It ended up as a good, soaking rain for most of the county though.

Rain totals ranged from about 0.25" to .050" in the Valley, with Bakersfield falling just short of that with 0.24", still the best rain of the season.

Higher totals were seen in our mountain towns as expected, with both Keene and Wofford Heights reporting totals over 1.5"

Now, we shift our focus to fog.

The classic recipe for fog is rain, followed by clear, calm conditions.

That's exactly what we expect in the Central Valley.

Fog will be widespread across much of the Valley, but I think the worst of it will remain north of Kern County.

Still, places like Delano and McFarland could wake up to some thick fog Thursday, so a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued north of Bakersfield.

If you encounter fog, be sure to take it slow and turn on your low beams.

