Cold in the Valley, really cold across the US

We're dealing with a cold, gloomy stretch of weather.

Fog formed in the Valley early Tuesday, and lifted into a layer of low clouds by the afternoon, keeping the sun blocked out.

Bakersfield hit only 48°, and Delano was stuck at 38°!

Models show another round of fog developing overnight into early Wednesday, too.

That means we may very well have another repeat day: a foggy morning followed by a gloomy, cold afternoon.

At this point no Dense Fog Advisory has been issued, but I expect fog to reform overnight.

While the cold weather is not fun, we can take some solace in the fact that it's going to be much, much colder in other parts of the country this week.

Arctic air will be plunging southward east of the Rockies, bringing sub freezing temperatures as far south as the gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Temperatures will run as cold -40° in the Montana as the cold air arrives.

This cold air will also fuel a powerful winter storm that will bring heavy snow to the Great Lakes region, setting up a travel mess leading up to the holiday.

