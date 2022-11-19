Comfortable fall weekend ahead

Temperatures fell off a bit on Friday, but still our temperatures were only a few degrees shy of our average high of 66°.

We'll be closer to that this weekend, with a forecast high of 65° for both Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will still be hazy this weekend, with air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We'll also see some gusty winds through our mountain communities early Saturday.

Even stronger winds are expected just to our south, where another round of Santa Anas has prompted high wind warnings.

Looking ahead, we've got some nice weather in store for Thanksgiving week.

Temperatures look to be near 70, with no local travel impacts.