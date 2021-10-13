Comfortable weather continues

Wednesday has been another beautiful day!

Skies have been clear, air quality has been good, and temperatures have been comfortable.

There are two minor concerns as we head into Wednesday night, though.

The first is gusty winds in eastern Kern.

Winds should stay under advisory criteria, but will gust between 30 to 40 miles per hour on the desert side of our local mountains.

The other issue is something we've been seeing for a few nights now, cool overnight lows with the potential for frost in our mountain communities.

Thursday looks like another calm, pleasant day.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s in the Valley and in the 60s for the mountain communities.

Temperatures climb through about Saturday, when Bakersfield tops out around 85.

A weak system moves onshore Sunday into Monday, taking temperatures back well below average.