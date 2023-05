It's almost hard to believe Bakersfield started this work week off at nearly 100°.

The past few days have been right around 80°, and we've got one more before a small weekend warmup.

By Saturday highs in the Valley will be in the mid to upper 80s, and mountain areas will range from the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Another cooldown is coming though!

Another trough arrives on Memorial Day, driving Valley temperatures back down into the lower 80s.