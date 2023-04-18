Cool, breezy the next few days

We're coming off a beautiful weekend across Kern County, and for most of us Monday has been nice too.
Bakersfield was at a calm, sunny, 74° by the afternoon.
Other parts of Kern were less lucky, with winds gusting near 50 miles per hour in the desert.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect there through Tuesday night.
As the system that is bringing us strong winds moves in, temperatures will drop.
Bakersfield will be around 65° Tuesday, and temperatures in the mountains will be around 50°!
When you factor in the gusty winds in our mountain areas, temperatures will feel about 10° cooler than they actually are.
That means mountain areas will feel closer to 40° Tuesday afternoon!
Warmer weather is coming, though.
By the weekend Bakersfield will be back in the 80s, and the mountains will be right around 70°.