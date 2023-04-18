Cool, breezy the next few days

We're coming off a beautiful weekend across Kern County, and for most of us Monday has been nice too.

Bakersfield was at a calm, sunny, 74° by the afternoon.

Other parts of Kern were less lucky, with winds gusting near 50 miles per hour in the desert.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect there through Tuesday night.

As the system that is bringing us strong winds moves in, temperatures will drop.

Bakersfield will be around 65° Tuesday, and temperatures in the mountains will be around 50°!

When you factor in the gusty winds in our mountain areas, temperatures will feel about 10° cooler than they actually are.

That means mountain areas will feel closer to 40° Tuesday afternoon!

Warmer weather is coming, though.

By the weekend Bakersfield will be back in the 80s, and the mountains will be right around 70­°.