Cool Tuesday, much warmer soon

Tuesday was very cool late May day!

Highs ranged from mid 60s to mid 80s across Kern.

Bakersfield's high was 74°, just a few degrees above the coolest May 30th ever, 71° back in 1906.

The cool temperatures were boosted by thick, low clouds.

Above the cloud layer a few thunderstorm were able to develop in the high terrain just to the south of Kern County, and a shower popped up south of Lake Isabella, too.

Thunderstorms will be possible in Kern again on Wednesday.

These storms will be mainly in the desert and in the southern Sierra during the afternoon and early evening.

In addition to the rain chance, we're also tracking a warm up for Wednesday.

Highs in the Valley will jump into the lower 80s, and the warmest desert areas will be near 90°!

That's just a taste of what's to come!

Warm weather will be widespread across Kern by the weekend!