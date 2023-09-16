Cooldown begins this weekend

We're very close to a cooldown!

High temperatures in Bakersfield will stay in the mid 90s again on Saturday, but will be down to near, or even below, 90° by Sunday.

We continue to fall into the mid 80s by Monday, and then stay there for most, if not all, of next week!

In the Kern River valley high temperatures will be in the lower 80s by next week, and mountain area like Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be down into the 60s!

Even our desert areas will be down into the 80s by late next week!

This cooldown comes at a great time, as Friday is the last day of fall!



