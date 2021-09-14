Cooldown coming, but not here yet

We're inching toward cooler weather!

For now, it's hot and hazy in Kern County.

The heat is thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure.

The haze is from two fires burning to the northeast.

Wednesday looks like more of the same, with plenty of haze and highs in the mid to upper 90s in the Valley.

That will start to change Thursday however, as an upper level trough makes its way on shore.

Temperatures will begin to fall as cooler, fresher air flows in the Valley.

The initial cooling won't be dramatic, dropping our temperatures on a few degrees by the end of the week.

However, that opens the door for a much stronger system to drop in over the weekend, taking highs in the Valley all the way down into the 80s, with beautiful 70s expected in the south mountains!