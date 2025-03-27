Cooldown continues Thursday with more wind in the forecast

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We've had quite a bit of temperature fluctuation this week, and today is no exception.

What you'll notice for Thursday is cooler afternoon temperatures and a bit more wind. If you're in the desert or mountains, that wind will be harder to miss.

Thanks to a cold front that's passing through Northern California the next few days, winds are picking up in our neighborhoods. A wind advisory was issued for the Mojave Desert Slopes from 11am Thursday through 5pm Saturday. Sustained west winds 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 55mph are possible. Use caution while traveling through areas like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

Wind gusts as high as 25 mph are possible in the valley for Thursday, too.

That same system up north is setting us up for a more significant cooling trend to take us into the weekend. Thursday's high temperatures are in the 70s for the valley, KRV and desert, and in the 60s for the mountains. Then Friday, Bakersfield falls into the upper 60s, and the rest of Kern will only warm into the 50s and 60s.

Through the weekend, we're monitoring some unsettled weather Sunday and into early next week. Passing showers are possible for Sunday, but it's about a 30% chance of rain as of Thursday's data. We'll keep an eye on those rain chances!

