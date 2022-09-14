Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler temperatures continue to bring sensational conditions to Kern County

On shore flow is present cooling things off for all of California.
bg 7 day 09-14-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 09-14-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 09-14-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 08:42:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Humpday everyone.

We are halfway through the work week and our extended forecast is looking fantastic.

We are seeing cooler conditions move into California quickly and sticking around.

We can say goodbye to triple digit highs for the season.

Numbers are plummeting all thanks to that Pacific influence/ Onshore flow pushing cooler air our way.

Our forecast high today here in Bakersfield is 85 degrees. 7 degrees cooler than our seasonal average.

Expect clear skies, and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air Quality is moderate and continues to improve which is great news.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018