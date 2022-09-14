Cooler temperatures continue to bring sensational conditions to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Humpday everyone.

We are halfway through the work week and our extended forecast is looking fantastic.

We are seeing cooler conditions move into California quickly and sticking around.

We can say goodbye to triple digit highs for the season.

Numbers are plummeting all thanks to that Pacific influence/ Onshore flow pushing cooler air our way.

Our forecast high today here in Bakersfield is 85 degrees. 7 degrees cooler than our seasonal average.

Expect clear skies, and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air Quality is moderate and continues to improve which is great news.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.