Cooler through the end of the week

We're enjoying some nice changes to our weather!

Onshore flow has resumed, and we're feeling the benefits of cooler and fresher ocean air.

Just by looking toward the horizon in Bakersfield we can see some of the changes.

The mountains are visible and air quality is good!

Our temperatures are nicer too, having dropped over 10 degrees since Monday, and they're still falling!

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s are expected in the Valley for Thursday, with a small warm up of a few degrees on Friday.

Air quality will remain in the good to moderate range, and overnight lows will be nice and cool in the 60s!

It does look like we'll warm up a bit for the weekend, but the rest of the work week looks great!