Cooler weather is here to stay!

Temperatures have finally fallen back below average here in Bakersfield!

That in itself is good news, but the even better news is that we won't be back above average for the foreseeable future, and we're set to enjoy a nice little taste of Fall.

An upper level trough slowly working its way toward Kern County is responsible for our incoming cooldown.

It's also giving us westerly winds that have helped clear smoke out of our skies.

Good air quality is expected for the Valley on Thursday!

The trough will pass us overhead on Friday, driving temperatures all the way down into the 60s in the Valley and even bringing a chance for scattered light showers.

Little to no accumulating rain is expected, though.

We're also tracking a second system set to move our way early next week, we means another round of nice cool weather!