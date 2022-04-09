Cooler weather on the way

It's still hot, but it's not as hot!

That's the case in the Valley, at least.

Bakersfield hit 93 on Friday, well above the average high of 74, but shy of the record at 96.

Many of of desert communities were warmer today though, with places like China Lake and Ridgecrest climbing into the 90s.

We'll be cooler going forward though!

In fact, highs will fall about 30 degrees by early next week.

Temperatures will start to fall already this weekend, with lower 80s expected in the Valley on Saturday, with mid 70s on Sunday.

We'll also see some gusty winds through the mountains and the desert as that cooler air arrives.

A weak system will really drop our temperatures Monday into Tuesday, though.

Highs will be as cool as the 40s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Valley by Tuesday, with a few showers possible Monday night into Tuesday as well.