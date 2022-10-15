Cooler weather, small rain chance this weekend

We're closing the work week off with another warm, hazy day.

That's going to be the case on Saturday, too.

Highs in the Valley will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

We're also tracking temperatures that are a little warm in our mountain communities.

Expect a high of 76 for the Tehachapi Apple Festival on Saturday!

We'll also see a small chance for rain in our mountain and desert communities late Saturday as our stubborn blocking weather pattern breaks down.

That means a stray shower over the Festival isn't out of the question.

Skies will be dry by Sunday though, and temperatures will drop.

Expect highs near 80 in the Valley and lower 70s in our mountain communities.