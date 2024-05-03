Cooler with rain chances this weekend

Thursday was yet another great day across Kern County, with warm temperatures and mostly calm conditions.

We expect more of the same on Friday, before changes roll in this weekend.

Valley highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday, with sunny skies.

Mountain areas will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s, desert areas will be in the 80s.

A storm system will move into Kern County by late Saturday, bringing in rain chances that linger into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the storm, with highs only in the 60s in the Valley by Sunday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

