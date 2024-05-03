Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler with rain chances this weekend

Temperatures drop nearly 20° by Sunday
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 20:46:37-04

Thursday was yet another great day across Kern County, with warm temperatures and mostly calm conditions.

We expect more of the same on Friday, before changes roll in this weekend.

Valley highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday, with sunny skies.

Mountain areas will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s, desert areas will be in the 80s.

A storm system will move into Kern County by late Saturday, bringing in rain chances that linger into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the storm, with highs only in the 60s in the Valley by Sunday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018