COOLING DOWN: Check your city’s temps!

Compared to the heat we felt this past weekend, this cooldown today is definitely welcomed.

We will be waking up to overcast conditions with clouds lingering especially in the Tehachapi foothills.

Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 72° with similar temps for the rest of the valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid 50s.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 60s today.

Our desert communities will be a wide range of temperatures- with Ridgecrest at 80°, California City at 73°, and Mojave at 67°.

Our deserts will also be impacted by a wind advisory today until 10 p.m.

Areas like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon will be close to 50 m.p.h., while Wofford Heights will be around 40 m.p.h.

We aren’t staying in these extra cool temperatures for long.

We will be back in the 80s this weekend in Bakersfield!

