Decent week after a gorgeous holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend 2023 will be remembered as a beautiful one.

In Bakersfield temperatures stayed under 90 the whole weekend, with a high of 88° on Saturday, 83° on Sunday, and 83° on Monday.

Mountain areas had some very fall-like weather this weekend, with highs only in the 60s.

This in stark contrast to the eastern half of the country, where normally cool places like Chicago and Minneapolis had highs in the 90s and high humidity.

We're not going to deal with anything quite that uncomfortable this week, but highs in the Valley will return to the lower 90s, still a touch below average for this time of year.

