Dense Fog Advisory expands

It's going to be another cold, hazy, foggy night in Kern County.

Temperatures for most places outside of Bakersfield will fall below freezing, with Bakersfield falling down to about 35°.

While Kern has been dealing with patchy fog for a few nights now, fog is likely to be more widespread Friday night into early Saturday.

In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of our Valley communities.

If you're heading out early Saturday, be prepared to encounter fog, and if you do, drive slowly and turn on your low beams!

Fog should lift by mid to late morning Saturday, making way for a hazy afternoon.

Air quality will be an issue, in the Unhealthy for sensitive groups range.