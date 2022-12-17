Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dense Fog Advisory expands

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of the Valley
Posted at 7:26 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 22:26:39-05

It's going to be another cold, hazy, foggy night in Kern County.

Temperatures for most places outside of Bakersfield will fall below freezing, with Bakersfield falling down to about 35°.

While Kern has been dealing with patchy fog for a few nights now, fog is likely to be more widespread Friday night into early Saturday.

In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of our Valley communities.

If you're heading out early Saturday, be prepared to encounter fog, and if you do, drive slowly and turn on your low beams!

Fog should lift by mid to late morning Saturday, making way for a hazy afternoon.

Air quality will be an issue, in the Unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018