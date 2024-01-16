Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dense fog expected overnight

All of our Valley areas are under a Dense Fog Advisory
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 00:11:15-05

We're tracking the potential for widespread dense fog overnight.

Most of our Valley areas are under a Dense Fog Advisory through Tuesday morning.

Visibility may drop as low as 200 feet overnight, so if you do encounter fog make sure to drive slowly, use your low beams or fog lights, and only pass if absolutely necessary.

Once the fog lifts tomorrow, we'll enjoy sunny skies an highs in the 60s.

Fog may come back later this week, as a ridge of high pressure builds back in, boosting our highs well into the 60s.

We are keeping an eye on some rain chances, too.

We've got a minor rain chance on Wednesday, and a better chance for rain over the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018