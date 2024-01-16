Dense fog expected overnight

We're tracking the potential for widespread dense fog overnight.

Most of our Valley areas are under a Dense Fog Advisory through Tuesday morning.

Visibility may drop as low as 200 feet overnight, so if you do encounter fog make sure to drive slowly, use your low beams or fog lights, and only pass if absolutely necessary.

Once the fog lifts tomorrow, we'll enjoy sunny skies an highs in the 60s.

Fog may come back later this week, as a ridge of high pressure builds back in, boosting our highs well into the 60s.

We are keeping an eye on some rain chances, too.

We've got a minor rain chance on Wednesday, and a better chance for rain over the weekend.

